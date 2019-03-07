We regret to announce the passing of MR ALLAN LEROY BEAN, of #20 Tribe Road 6, Sandys SB 03, in his 84th year. Husband of the late Corallyn "Covey" Bean, father of Allan Jr (Claire), Lynda-Mae Talbot (James), Cornell, Delvin (Niki), and Marc Bean (Simone); grandfather of Rodrico, Rico (Crystal), Alje, Cornell Jr, Shaehlay, Brittini, Janhoi, Janario, Sachi, Allana and Noelle; great-grandfather of Maliah; and great-grandson Sasha whom he just recently had the privilege to meet.Further details will be announced.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Leroy Bean.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019