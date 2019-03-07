Allan Leroy Bean

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Leroy Bean.

We regret to announce the passing of MR ALLAN LEROY BEAN, of #20 Tribe Road 6, Sandys SB 03, in his 84th year. Husband of the late Corallyn "Covey" Bean, father of Allan Jr (Claire), Lynda-Mae Talbot (James), Cornell, Delvin (Niki), and Marc Bean (Simone); grandfather of Rodrico, Rico (Crystal), Alje, Cornell Jr, Shaehlay, Brittini, Janhoi, Janario, Sachi, Allana and Noelle; great-grandfather of Maliah; and great-grandson Sasha whom he just recently had the privilege to meet.Further details will be announced.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.