We announce the passing of MR. ALLAN P.N. KUHN, SR., beloved husband of the late Dorothy Kuhn; loving father of Margaret E. Ward (the late Bruce), Allan P.N. Kuhn, Jr. (Joanne) and Beverly A. Burd (Geoff), in his 98th year of #37 White Sands Road, Paget PG 06. A service celebrating his life is being planned for Friday, June 14th at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Hamilton. Confirmation and further details will be announced.AMIS Bermuda Crematory Service
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 8, 2019