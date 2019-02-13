We regret to announce the passing of ALOMA BONNIE ELAINE SIMMONS, beloved mother of Kimmie Simmons (Dianna), Danielle Simmons, Najuri Simmons (fiancÃ© Aaron Pedro) and Shakeem Simmons, beloved daughter of Sherman Simmons and the late Roslyn Simmons (nee Cannonier), in her 57th year, of #15 Berkeley Road, Pembroke HM 09.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019