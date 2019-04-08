We regret to announce the death of Anthony Joseph O'Neil Pitcher, of 11 Pine Tree Lane, Apt 1, East Shore Road, Sandys MA02 .Son of E. Vernette Hunt (Desmond) and Anthony M.O. Pitcher (late Margaret), father to Cardell R Carter (Shakeela) and Samuel Wainwright (Christine), brother of Anthonette Simons (Rudolph), Jane Hoyle (Kevin), Margot Reeves (Gary) and Brett Wright.Funeral arrangements will be announced later.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019