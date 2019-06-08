Beunice A. V. Crockwell

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MRS BEUNICE A.V. CROCKWELL, wife of the late Mr. Calvin C.D. Crockwell; beloved daughter of Mrs. Shirley Brangman (nee Robinson), and the late Mr. Albert Hunt; loving mother of Garrett Crockwell (Elaine), Nicole Crockwell and Kal-Lyn Crockwell; loving grandmother of Tauryn Whitter-Crockwell and Zae'ya Tucker-Crockwell, in her 70th year of #39 Duck's Puddle Drive, Hamilton Parish CR 04. Details of the memorial service celebrating her life will be announced later.AMIS Bermuda Crematory Service
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 8, 2019
