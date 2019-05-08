Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blanche Elizabeth (Marsh) Atkinson. View Sign Obituary

Blanche Elizabeth Marsh Atkinson, a native of Bermuda departed this life in Orlando, Florida on April 16, 2019. Blanche was born August 13,1947 in Pembroke, Bermuda. She was the second of two children born to the late Milton and Gwendolyn Marsh of Hamilton, Bermuda. Her brother Milton Marsh Jr resides in Malden, Massachusetts.Blanche attended school in Bermuda and later attended college in Boston, Massachusetts. She was introduced to her future husband James Kenneth Atkinson by her big brother. They were married in Boston, and made their home in Titusville, Florida where James Kenneth became a leading manager of the Florida Power and Light Company.To this union were born eight children. A son, Gerald Atkinson, died in his youth. James and Blanche were very active in church. James, an accomplished pianist, served as Minister of Music at several churches in the community and played in a jazz group. Blanche throughout the years sang in the choir, worked with children once a week, did volunteer work and loved travelling. James and Blanche encouraged their children to become involved in the arts at early age. They received strong support and encouragement from their grandparents Milton and Gwendolyn Marsh in Bermuda and their aunts Doris and Iris who were educators and understood the value of music and the arts in a balanced education.Blanche is survived by her brother: Milton Marsh Jr of Malden, Massachusetts; seven children; Patricia I. Reeves (Derek) of Fort Wayne, IN, Doris I. Mitchell (Lorenzo) of Atlanta, GA, James K. Atkinson, Jr of Rockledge, FL, Cynthia F. Sweeney (Matthew) of Orlando, FL, Jean K. Atkinson of Titusville, FL, Johnathon K. Atkinson of Titusville, FL, Joye K. Atkinson of Titusville, FL; tengrandchildren and numerous cousins and friends. There will be a service on May 11, 11am at 2600 S Park Ave. Baptist Church in Titusville, Florida 32796.



