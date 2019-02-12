Bryan Augustus Cartwright

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of BRYAN AUGUSTUS CARTWRIGHT, beloved son of the late Annie Dorothy Cartwright (nee Lottimore) and the late Vernet George Cartwright, in his 94th year, of 12 Alexandra Road, Devonshire DV 02; loving husband of the late Elsie Maude Cartwright (nee Fox); cherished father to Clay Cartwright (wife, Malika) and the late Janet, Brian and Victor Cartwright; grandfather to Serene, Mason and Saige, great-grandfather to Shannon, Shi-lon, Nihya-Persia and Lotus. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 12, 2019
