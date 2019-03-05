We regret to announce the passing of CALVIN R.C. (NANCY) BASCOME, husband to Winifred Bascome nee Gibbons; son to the late Robert Harley Bascome and the late Vera Muriel Bascome nee Paynter; brother to the late Burnaby Johnson (Kenneth); father to Coolridge, Tanya Osewe (Troy Brangman); grandfather to Robert (Amanda Stanislaus, mother of Robert), in his 85th year, of Spring Hill, Warwick.Funeral arrangements will be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019