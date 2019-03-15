AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MRS CHARLOTTE LOUISE DEGRAFF, beloved wife of Kenneth DeGraff, daughter of the late Olga Juanita Dill (nee Steede) and the late Captain Reginald Dill, loving sister to Raymond (Liser), Juanita Shaw (Steve), Robert (Helene), Reginald (Jennifer), Rudolph (Deborah), Patricia and Roger Dill, and the late Raguel, Rowan, Roland and Ralph Dill, in her 72nd year, of 11 Twin Lane Place, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019