AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of DANIES ST GEORGE "SANDYMAN" FRANCIS, son of the late Dorothy Francis, father to Ngoni Simbs, Quincy and Shakeem Simmons, Glendina Crowder, Erika and Najuri Simmons, Zoneba Jones, Lanica Samuels and Tanasha Holder, brother to Lionel Francis, Morton Williams, Sylvia Cattenhead, Patricia Francis, Dorothy Ann Francis Grant, Michelle Jones, Claydine Curtis, late Peter Francis, Melvina Musson, in his 75th year, of 30 Union Street, Hamilton. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019