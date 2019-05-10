AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Danies St George "Sandyman" Francis. A Memorial service for Danies St George "Sandyman" Francis, son of the late Dorothy Francis, father to Ngoni Simba, Quincy and Shakeem Simmons, Glendina Crowder, Erika and Najuri Simmons, Zoneba Jones, Lanica Samuels (deceased) and Tanasha Holder; brother to Lionel Francis, Morton Williams, Sylvia Cattenhead, Patricia Francis, Dorothy Ann Francis Grant, Michelle Jones, Claudine Curtis, late Peter Francis, Melvina Musson, in his 74th year, of 30 Union Street, Hamilton will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12 pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Leon and L'nya Crowder, Tahj Jones, Shenique Simmons, Micah Smith, Naziah, Mark and Sh Keyma Simmons, Okuffa, Khari and Amedi Simba, Amir, Amina, Shmari Simmos and Quincy Atkinson; Companion: Luanne Brown; special friends: Ce-Annda Brown, William Gregory Smith (Sandra Hunt), Rudolph Berkeley, Andre (Cussi) Smith, Ann Tucker, PALS, Agape House.
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 10 to May 11, 2019