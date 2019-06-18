AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Dorothy Alberta Ball (nee Holdipp), wife of the late Calvin Ball, daughter of the late John and Muriel Holdipp, mother of Calvin (Sandra), Eugene (Elizabeth), Dennis (Elizabeth), Edward (Wanda), Robert (Marilyn), Darlene Ball and Donna Charles-Koski, sister to John (Marjorie), Williams (Althea) Holdipp, Edith Lightbourne, Phyllis Jones, Carman and Carolyn Holdipp, the late George, Rupert and Ellsworth Holdipp, of 2 Lusher Lane, Warwick, in her 92nd year.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 18, 2019