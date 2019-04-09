We regret to announce the passing of DOROTHY MARIE BEAN, wife of Naurice L.C. Bean; mother of Carol Stoneham; daughter of the late Charles A. Bassett and the late Ernestine L. Bassett; grandmother to Blair and Nicole Stoneham and great-grandmother to Honor Stoneham Ceasar, in her 98th year, of #29 Tribe Road #1, Warwick WK 01.Further details will be announced at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019