AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Earlene Violet Ible, of Sunset View Rest Home, wife of the late Leonard Adolphus Ible, mother of Leonard Ible Jr, Angelique Crofton, Suerann Ible and the late Georgette McMahon; sister to the late Phillip Perinchief, Edgar Perinchief, Isabelle Perinchief, Hattie Jones and Lois Outerbridge. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019