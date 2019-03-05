AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of EARLSTON WINFIELD BASCOME, son of the late Gloria Robinson and Angelo Bascome, brother of Anthony Gregg Bascome, Rev Gloria Jackson and Valarie Smith, in his 73rd year, of 6 North Terrace, Friswell's Hill, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Augustus Funeral Home at 12pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019