AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF EDMUND EUGENE DARRELL son of the late Samuel and Geneva Darrell, loving father to Edmund and Victor and Rosharonda Trott, brother to William, Charles and Mary Darrell, Caroline Pond, Luceil Webb, Ada Darrell, Thelma Bullford, Vera Benjamin, Cynthia Woodley, Gladys Darrell, the late James, Ambrose and Henry Darrell, Saah Zuill, Sarah Smith, Hilda Alence and Cerise Marshall, in his 77th year of 29 Court Street, Hamilton. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019