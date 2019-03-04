AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MR EDWARD BERESFORD RAYNOR, beloved husband to Patricia Raynor, son of the late Irene Seaton and Barney Raynor, loving father to Carmelitta Wellman and Karin Agard (Raynor), brother of Mavis E. Eve, the late Carl A.C. Raynor "Beef", Raymond Young "Bucket", in his 79th year, of 18 Vermount Valley Drive, Smith's Parish. A Viewing and Tributes will be held at Augustus Funeral Home on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019