With great sadness, we announce the death of Mrs Elizabeth Muriel Kitson, beloved wife of the late Cdr Geoffrey Harold Kitson. Born in Bermuda in 1918, she passed away at home in Pembroke, at the age of 100. She is survived by her sister Joan Wilkie, her children Kirkham Kitson, Richard Kitson, and Susanna Willingham, their spouses, seven grandchildren and their spouses, and nine great-grandchildren. She was the founder of The Reading Clinic.Following cremation, there will be a church service and burial at St Paul's Church, Paget, followed by a reception. Date and details to be announced.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 20, 2019
