Elsie "Rick" (Bacon) Marson

Guest Book
Service Information
Pearman Funeral Home
PO Box MA 130
Somerset, Bermuda
PO Box MA 13
(441)-234-0422
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Elsie "Rick" Marson, (nee Bacon), born May 5, 1926, in Nottingham, England, married to Gervase Marson, of Wheaton, Aston, England, born August 24, 1920 who predeceased her.She is survived by her son: Christopher Marson; daughter-in-law: Marlene Jantzen; granddaughter: Candace Jantzen-Marson; son-in-law: Brian Pelletier; and great-grandson: Ansel Pelletier.Funeral arrangements will be announced later.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 1, 2019
