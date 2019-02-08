Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E.R. TUBBY (LEROY) RICHARDSON. View Sign

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr E.R. (Leroy) "Tubby" Richardson. A home-going service for MR E.R. (LEROY) "TUBBY" RICHARDSON, loving husband of the late Olive Richardson, son of the late Robert James and the late Alberta Olive Ellen Richardson, loving father to Dr Lynette Gibson (Ronald), Leroy (Stephanie), Calvin (Joanne Late), Randolf (Lavette) and Tracey Richardson, brother to the late Sybil Alice Trott, in his 98th year, of #6 Wellington Back Road, St George's will be held at St Peter's Church, St George's on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at St Peter's Cemetery.Donations may be made to St Peters Church and PALS.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at St Peter's Church, St George's on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1pm â€" 1.55pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Dwayne (Michelle), Cathy Ann (Kevin), Anthony (Susan), Frederick (Scymone), Calvina (Eddie), Nea (Keino), Sterling; great-grandchildren: Jazmine, Jahd'e, Jaaziah, Ameena, Saneyah, SaezJah, Jarryd, Zion and Phillip; great-great-grands: Rheo, Mhilan; godchildren: Beverly Harvey, Carolyn Welch, Hilda Marie Romaine, late Natalie McIntosh, Keith Spencer, Allen Caisey and Phillip



AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr E.R. (Leroy) "Tubby" Richardson. A home-going service for MR E.R. (LEROY) "TUBBY" RICHARDSON, loving husband of the late Olive Richardson, son of the late Robert James and the late Alberta Olive Ellen Richardson, loving father to Dr Lynette Gibson (Ronald), Leroy (Stephanie), Calvin (Joanne Late), Randolf (Lavette) and Tracey Richardson, brother to the late Sybil Alice Trott, in his 98th year, of #6 Wellington Back Road, St George's will be held at St Peter's Church, St George's on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at St Peter's Cemetery.Donations may be made to St Peters Church and PALS.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at St Peter's Church, St George's on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 1pm â€" 1.55pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Dwayne (Michelle), Cathy Ann (Kevin), Anthony (Susan), Frederick (Scymone), Calvina (Eddie), Nea (Keino), Sterling; great-grandchildren: Jazmine, Jahd'e, Jaaziah, Ameena, Saneyah, SaezJah, Jarryd, Zion and Phillip; great-great-grands: Rheo, Mhilan; godchildren: Beverly Harvey, Carolyn Welch, Hilda Marie Romaine, late Natalie McIntosh, Keith Spencer, Allen Caisey and Phillip Smith ; sister-in-law: Janice Wright; special niece: Jeanette Signor; nephew: Dr Rev Erskine Simmons; special friends: Quinton and Clara Williams, Dorothy Caisey, Diane Swan, Peggy Brangman, Clarence "Big" Smith, Sam Paynter, Calvin "Bummy" Symonds, Charlie Marshall, Winifred Paynter, Randolf Dickerson, Barbara Bean, Louis Virgil, Cheryl Ann Mapp, Chalk Thomas, Minny Doers, Marcia Ingham, George and June Dean, Dr Juanita Lee, Tim and Brenda Jackson and the Mingo family, South Carolina. Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers