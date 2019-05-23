Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Errol Bennett. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Errol Bennett. A home-going service for Errol Bennett, beloved husband to Dorrie Bennett, son of the Ritanella McIntyre and John Bennett, father to Mikael Adams, brother to Leonnie Cole (Paul), in his 64th year of 2 Dock Hill, Devonshire will be held at Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2pm. Interment will follow the service at Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery, St George.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 1pm â€" 1.55pm.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: Merelik and Malayah; godchildren: Allana Brown; aunt: Velma Henry; uncles: Carlton, Hubert and Elazer Henry; sisters-in-law: Janet Bond, Pamela Burgher, Gina Astwood, Kelly Caisey, Dionne Simpson, Ebony Lee; brothers-in-law: William Bond, Ralph Russell, Kymn Astwood, Dwayne Caisey, Delroy Simpson, Fred Lee Jr; nieces: Fredricka Russell, Deandra Simpson, Ebonee Daniel, Makeila Astwood, Sierah Caisey, Kadijah Lee, Jaylan Lottimore, Tyeese Lee, Deajah Lottimore; nephews: Jamon Lottimore, Chico Russell, Keron Lee, Shomari Russell, Malachi and Makao Astwood, Semiko Tyyrell, Freddie Lee III, Jamon Lottimore Jr, Daquan Williams, Jahoney Russell; special friends: Allan Brown, Benjamin Reid, Juliet Pearman Tucker (Edward), Suzette Burgher, Carla Robinson, Patrica Sandiford, Donny and Dee Williams, Winton Edwards, Ronelle Paris, Sandy Hollis, Cheryl Hodsol, Tyrone Burchall.Errol Bennett was predeceased by mother-in-law: Arlene Lee; father-in-law: Fredrick Lee; special friend: Allan Simons.Errol was a passionate lover of dogs.



