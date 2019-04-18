Kent, Gary and Terry Phillips announce the passing of their dear mother, ESTELLE "PINKY" DOROTHY LOUISE (PHILLIPS) DIXON on Monday, April 15, 2019 in her 96th year.Mrs Dixon is also survived by her siblings: Monica Phillips, Judy Lightbourne and Charles "Junior" Williams as well as Walter Richardson, Earlston "Sam" Richardson, Eugenius Richardson, Lorraine Jones, Thelma Mc Ghee, Carol Simmons, Eleanor Cyrus and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services celebrating the life of Estelle "Pinky' Phillips Dixon have been entrusted to Augustus Funeral Directors.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019