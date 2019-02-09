We regret to announce the passing of MR. EUGENE SPENCER, JR., beloved son of Mrs. Muriel Bertoli (Pietro) and the late Wilbert Eugene Spencer, Sr; beloved brother to Bertina Spencer, George Spencer and the late Deon Spencer (Annette), in his 57th year of 6 Bushy Park Drive, Sandys MA 02.Eugene is also survived by his aunts MayLouise Hayes (Ricky) of USA; Lanoma Wolfe (O'Brien), Esther Smith and half-sister Glenda Gibson (Charles), and other relatives and friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Spencer Jr..
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019