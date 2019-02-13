We regret to announce the passing of MRS FAITH IRENE THOMAS, beloved wife of Mr Irving Thomas, beloved mother of stepchildren Karen Tucker, Vertina Robinson and Irving Thomas, in her 88th year, of Lefroy House, formerly of #13 School Lane, Sandys MA 03. A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2pm. Thursday's Gazette will have details.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019