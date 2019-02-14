AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of Mrs Fay Celeste Wilkinson, beloved wife of Chester Wilkinson, daughter of the late Clinton and Caroline Saltus, loving mother to Michelle and Rhelda Wilkinson, Gina Mello, Randy Thompson and the late Derek, Michael and Ricardo Wilkinson and Kim Zuill in her 85th year of 14 Ferry Drive, St. Georges.Services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Hamilton Salvation Army Citadel, North Street at 3pm. Viewing to be held Sunday February 17, 2019 at the St Georges Salvation Army Church from 5pm to 7pm.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
|
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019