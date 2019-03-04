We regret to announce the death of MRS. FLORENCE LILLIAN DEARING, beloved wife of the late Howard Dearing of Pembroke Parish, in her 92nd year.A funeral service will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, Church Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 11.00am.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made Meals on Wheels at P.O. Box DV 383, Devonshire DV BX (www.mealsonwheels.bm).She is survived by her grandchildren Jennifer Dearing (Javier), Michael Dearing (Maria) and Eric Dearing (Tammy); daughter-in-law Stasia Richardson; nieces Mary-Leigh and barbara Chasty; great grandchildren Maya, Eric and Jason; other relatives and dear friends. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019