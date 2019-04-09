AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Frederick Arthur Burgess. A home-going service for FREDERICK ARTHUR BURGESS, son of the late Dorothy Burgess and Edward "Eddie" Fough, loving father to Cordell Matthews, Donna Mae Harvey, Lafay Bolin and the late Rochelle Bascome (nee Hartford), brother to Angela Lambe (Andre), wife Barbara Burgess, in his 84th year, of 9 Harmony Cottage, Pembroke Park, Pembroke will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12pm.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11am â€" 11.55am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Jahkio and Jakia Bolin, Teko Harvey, Quazuri Matthews-Wong; great-grandchildren: Te-jah Trott and Adonai Bolin; aunt: Grace Burgess; uncle: Alphonso Burgess; special friends: Donald Nisbett, The Morning Crew, Terry Wade, The Russell family, Clyde and Gaynete Holder, The Ex-Artillery family, The Mini Yacht Club family, The RAA family, The Woody's family, The Place's Place family and many other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Arthur Burgess.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019