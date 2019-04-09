Obituary Guest Book View Sign

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Frederick Arthur Burgess. A home-going service for FREDERICK ARTHUR BURGESS, son of the late Dorothy Burgess and Edward "Eddie" Fough, loving father to Cordell Matthews, Donna Mae Harvey, Lafay Bolin and the late Rochelle Bascome (nee Hartford), brother to Angela Lambe (Andre), wife Barbara Burgess, in his 84th year, of 9 Harmony Cottage, Pembroke Park, Pembroke will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12pm.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11am â€" 11.55am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Jahkio and Jakia Bolin, Teko Harvey, Quazuri Matthews-Wong; great-grandchildren: Te-jah Trott and Adonai Bolin; aunt: Grace Burgess; uncle: Alphonso Burgess; special friends: Donald Nisbett, The Morning Crew, Terry Wade, The Russell family, Clyde and Gaynete Holder, The Ex-Artillery family, The Mini Yacht Club family, The RAA family, The Woody's family, The Place's Place family and many other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.



AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Frederick Arthur Burgess. A home-going service for FREDERICK ARTHUR BURGESS, son of the late Dorothy Burgess and Edward "Eddie" Fough, loving father to Cordell Matthews, Donna Mae Harvey, Lafay Bolin and the late Rochelle Bascome (nee Hartford), brother to Angela Lambe (Andre), wife Barbara Burgess, in his 84th year, of 9 Harmony Cottage, Pembroke Park, Pembroke will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 12pm.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11am â€" 11.55am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Jahkio and Jakia Bolin, Teko Harvey, Quazuri Matthews-Wong; great-grandchildren: Te-jah Trott and Adonai Bolin; aunt: Grace Burgess; uncle: Alphonso Burgess; special friends: Donald Nisbett, The Morning Crew, Terry Wade, The Russell family, Clyde and Gaynete Holder, The Ex-Artillery family, The Mini Yacht Club family, The RAA family, The Woody's family, The Place's Place family and many other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention. Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers