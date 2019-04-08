On Monday, April 1, 2019, Gabriel "Nick" Pimentel passed away at the age of 87. Nick, predeceased by wife Sheila, will forever be remembered by his son Terry (Lezlie) Pimentel, daughter Ann (Richard) Kerr, grandchildren Katherine, Cameron, Roman and Senna and his two great-grandchildren, Athena and Tyler. Nick will also be remembered by his family and friends.A private graveside service for family and close friends will be held at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 43 Main Rd, Somerset on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10.30am.Memorial donations in memory of Nick can be made to SCARS (www.scarsbermuda.com) or PALS (www.pals.bm). PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriel "Nick" Pimentel.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019