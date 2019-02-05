Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Hubert O'Brien Sr.. View Sign

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of Mr GEORGE HUBERT O'BRIEN SR, son of the late Mary O'Brien and George Paul of Trinidad and Tobago, loving father of Stacey O'Brien (Nigel) and George O'Brien and their mother Oriel O'Brien, Julia O'Brien and her mother Lucinda O'Brien, stepfather of Terry Paynter, H. Wendell and Nicole Young, Daniel and Gregon Minors and Delche Landy; Special Friend of Tony Dawn Dublin; honorary daughter: Dawn Furbert; Caring brother to Marva O'Brien Hamilton, Steven and Marilyn O'Brien, Alison, Michael and Peter (Hailie) O'Brien, Michelle, Nicole, Julia, Eric, and Oswald Paul, the late Justine Clarke, Gerald and Felix O'Brien, in his 66th year, of 31 Cottage Hill Road, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.



AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of Mr GEORGE HUBERT O'BRIEN SR, son of the late Mary O'Brien and George Paul of Trinidad and Tobago, loving father of Stacey O'Brien (Nigel) and George O'Brien and their mother Oriel O'Brien, Julia O'Brien and her mother Lucinda O'Brien, stepfather of Terry Paynter, H. Wendell and Nicole Young, Daniel and Gregon Minors and Delche Landy; Special Friend of Tony Dawn Dublin; honorary daughter: Dawn Furbert; Caring brother to Marva O'Brien Hamilton, Steven and Marilyn O'Brien, Alison, Michael and Peter (Hailie) O'Brien, Michelle, Nicole, Julia, Eric, and Oswald Paul, the late Justine Clarke, Gerald and Felix O'Brien, in his 66th year, of 31 Cottage Hill Road, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later. Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019

