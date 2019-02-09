A service celebrating the life of GLENN MCCLINTON BEAN son of the late McClinton and the late Eunice Bean, in his 75th year of 11 King Street, Pembroke HM 17, loving father to Eileen Vanderpool (Graham), Glenn Jr., Gladwyn Bean, and loving father to adopted son Donovan, will be held THIS MORNING, Saturday, February 9th, at St. John's Anglican Church, Pembroke at 11.00am. Interment will follow at Pembroke Parish cemetery (St. John's Road).COLOURS MAY BE WORN.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS or Friends of Hospice (The Agape House). AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019