AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of MRS GRETA ANNABELLE SOMNER, beloved wife of Melvin Somner Sr, daughter of the late Frances "Dolly" and Ethred Gibbons, loving mother to M. Philip Somner Jr and Mark Stephen Somner and Elizabeth Butterfield, sister to the late Claude Gibbons, Kenneth "Bozo" Gibbons, Bob Gibbons, and Gary "Boochie" Gibbons, Winifred Outerbridge, Edith Minors, Angeline "Angie" Outerbridge, Cora Douglas, Vera Proctor, June Wilmot, Dorothy "Dot" Ince, Mary Smith, in her 88th year, of 3 My Lord's Bay Lane, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019