AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of Harry Collingwood Greaves, son of the late Franklin and Geraldine Greaves, loving father to Keithlyn Wade, Carla Edwards, Kim Wade, Belinda Reid, Lisa Perinchief, the late Antwon Dillas, brother to Leonard Greaves, Fern Flood, Janet Burgess, Jean Caisey, in his 82nd year, of 19 Swans Bay, Mount Hill, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019