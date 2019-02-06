A funeral mass for the late HELEN ELISABETH (EILISH) "PADDY" SIMONS (nee McCANN), beloved wife of the late Jerry F. Simons and daughter of the late John and Catherine McCann, of Derryloiste, Co Armagh, Ireland and of Paget Parish, Bermuda, will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019, at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church, South Road, Paget, at 2pm. Interment will follow the service in Holy Calvary Cemetery, Roberts Ave, Devonshire.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St Vincent De Paul Society at PO Box HM 1191, Hamilton HM EX, or to the SPCA, at PO Box WK 94, Warwick WK BX (www.spca.bm). Eilish, as she was known in Ireland, was the beloved sister of Eunice (James - deceased) Brown, Anita (BIL Denis) Sullivan (both deceased), loving aunt of Philomena (Steve) Muir, Marion Brown, Eunice (John) Obrien, Gearld and the Terry (deceased) Brown, Damian (Julia) Brown, Declan (Paula) Brown, Eilish Brown, Patricia Brown, Fedelmia (Maurice) Brown, Pauline (James) Rafferty, John (Lesley) Sullivan, Mary Sullivan, Paul Sullivan (deceased), Bridget Sullivan, Eileen Sullivan, Patrick (Hana) Sullivan. Paddy, to those in Bermuda, was beloved friend of Lucy Attride-Stirling, loving godmother of Annette Cook and Alexander Cook, special friend of Gordy Gibbons, and numerous other friends.Colours may be worn. Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019