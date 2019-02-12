A funeral service celebrating the life of MR HUMBERTO "HUBERT" DEMELO VIEIRA, beloved husband of Hilda Elizabeth Vieira and owner of Ace Cleaning & Landscaping Ltd, of Warwick Parish, will be held at St Theresa's Roman Catholic Cathedral, Cedar Avenue, Hamilton on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2pm. The Rosary will be said at 1.30pm at St Theresa's Roman Catholic Cathedral. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Interment will follow the service in Holy Calvary Cemetery, Robert's Ave, Devonshire. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to PALS at PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX (www.pals.bm) or to The Dialysis Unit c/o The Bermuda Charitable Trust at PO Box HM 2273, Hamilton HM JX (www.bhct.bm).He is also survived by his children: Laura (Andrew) Mellor and Lindsay Vieira (Michael); grandchildren: Brandon, Kyra, Sydney, Seven, Jayden; siblings: Isaura (Gil) Chambray, Herculano "Eric" (Lina) Vieira; nephews and nieces: Nelson, Paul, David, Elizabeth, Nancy; numerous other relatives and friends in Bermuda, USA, Canada and Azores. He was predeceased by his parents Herculano Vieira Paulino and Maria Demelo Leite and sister Eduarda Lima.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019