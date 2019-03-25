AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Ingha Althea Postlethwaite, wife of the late Roy Lancelot Postlethwaite, daughter of the late Samuel and Geraldine Stevens, beloved mother to Ruby and Wilbur Lightbourne, Paula and Wayne Williams, Wendy Augustus, Tracey and Dwayne Trott, sister to Alice Bean, Noel and Elonda Stevens, Earl and Leonie Stevens, Leon and Ismay Stevens, Erna and John Stovell, Clinton and Agatha Stevens, in her 89th year, of #6 Happy Dale Road, Devonshire. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019