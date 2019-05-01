A memorial service celebrating the life of MRS IRIS DAPHNE BRANGMAN, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Brangman, and mother of Gary (Debra) and Frederick, in her 91st year, will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ebenezer Methodist Church, Duke of York Street, St George's, at 3pmIn lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA, at PO Box WK 94, Warwick, WK BX (www.spca.bm or online transfer to Butterfield Bank Account 20006060055685100). She is also survived by her two grandsons: Chase and Cole Brangman; one sister, Patricia Pierce; nephews: Dennis Smith (Barbara), Wayne Smith, Brian Luckhurst (Rosemary): nieces: Dejan Massey (Robert), Erica Harris; special great-niece Courtney Smith; special friends Sheila Whitehead and Stephanie Humphrey; caregivers: Roda Samuels, Michelle Pierre, Willa-Mae Minors and "Peaches" Walker; and many other relatives and friends.She was predeceased by her parents, William and Gertrude Luckhurst and her brother, Eric Luckhurst.Colours may be worn. Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2019