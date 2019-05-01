Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Daphne Brangman. View Sign Obituary

A memorial service celebrating the life of MRS IRIS DAPHNE BRANGMAN, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Brangman, and mother of Gary (Debra) and Frederick, in her 91st year, will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ebenezer Methodist Church, Duke of York Street, St George's, at 3pmIn lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA, at PO Box WK 94, Warwick, WK BX (



A memorial service celebrating the life of MRS IRIS DAPHNE BRANGMAN, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Brangman, and mother of Gary (Debra) and Frederick, in her 91st year, will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Ebenezer Methodist Church, Duke of York Street, St George's, at 3pmIn lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA, at PO Box WK 94, Warwick, WK BX ( www.spca.bm or online transfer to Butterfield Bank Account 20006060055685100). She is also survived by her two grandsons: Chase and Cole Brangman; one sister, Patricia Pierce; nephews: Dennis Smith (Barbara), Wayne Smith, Brian Luckhurst (Rosemary): nieces: Dejan Massey (Robert), Erica Harris; special great-niece Courtney Smith; special friends Sheila Whitehead and Stephanie Humphrey; caregivers: Roda Samuels, Michelle Pierre, Willa-Mae Minors and "Peaches" Walker; and many other relatives and friends.She was predeceased by her parents, William and Gertrude Luckhurst and her brother, Eric Luckhurst.Colours may be worn. Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services Published in The Royal Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers