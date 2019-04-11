It is with great sadness that we announce the death of JAMES HUGH GODFREY, loving husband of Suzanne, beloved father of Tina Rowse (William), Shaun Hassell and stepfather of Natasha. A Memorial Service celebrating of his life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St James Church, Church Hill, Somerset beginning at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bermuda Diabetes Association, Beacon Centre, 2 Beacon St, Hamilton HM 10.He leaves to cherish his memory his grandchildren: Jordan, Joshua, Shannon, Alyssa and Jayson; nephews: Joseph "Sandy" Benevides (Judy), Bruce Benevides and Stephen Paul, nieces Isobel Correia (Morris) and Lynne Mathews (Danny). He was predeceased by his beloved sister Jean Benevides (late Joe).PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019