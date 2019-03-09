Jennifer Marie Francis

We regret to announce the passing of JENNIFER MARIE FRANCIS nee Butterfield, daughter of the late Sylvan Butterfield and the late Millicent Woodley; beloved mother of Chelsea Butterfield in her 62nd year of #11 Princess Estate, Pembroke HM 04A service celebrating Jennifer's life will be held on Saturday, March 16th 2019, Somerset Methodist Church at 2.00pm.Viewing: Friday evening.Further details will be announced.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
