AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Joel Lurenza Harrison. A home-going service for MR JOEL LURENZA HARRISON, beloved husband to Phyllis Harrison, son of the late Mabel Barkley and Dudley Harrison, loving father to Wesley Harrison (Danielle), Brendalyn Harrison (USA), Carol Harrison (JAM), Maisie Harrison (USA), Carla Mendes (Michael), Hannah Harrison (Sewadjah), brother to Bobby, Roy and Serrel Willis, Ike, Linden, Eric and Everton Harrison, Merllie and Lurina Willis, Anna Murdock, the late Neville Brown, Neville Harrison and Eva Thompson, Mr Joel (Fred) Lurenza Harrison, in his 81st year, of 117 South Shore Road,



AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Joel Lurenza Harrison. A home-going service for MR JOEL LURENZA HARRISON, beloved husband to Phyllis Harrison, son of the late Mabel Barkley and Dudley Harrison, loving father to Wesley Harrison (Danielle), Brendalyn Harrison (USA), Carol Harrison (JAM), Maisie Harrison (USA), Carla Mendes (Michael), Hannah Harrison (Sewadjah), brother to Bobby, Roy and Serrel Willis, Ike, Linden, Eric and Everton Harrison, Merllie and Lurina Willis, Anna Murdock, the late Neville Brown, Neville Harrison and Eva Thompson, Mr Joel (Fred) Lurenza Harrison, in his 81st year, of 117 South Shore Road, Smith 's will be held at Cobb's Hill, Gospel Chapel, Warwick on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1pm.Interment will follow the service at Holy Trinity Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at Cobb's Hill, Gospel Chapel, Warwick on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 12pm â€" 12.55pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Danae and Danielle Lamont, Brittani Wright, Bria Harrison-Mendes, Sachio Harrison, Micah Mendes, Chen, Ari and Zuri Harrison, Kai Mendes, Koah Harrison-Gibbons, Zayah Harrison; Aaron and Anthony Byfield; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Joseph and Lorraine Cheeseman, George and Valerie Jackson, Susan Fray, Percy Powell, Denton Jarrett, Johny, Sport; numerous relatives and friends. Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

