AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF JOHN ARTHUR MURRAY 'PILOT' KENNEDY, beloved husband to the late Barbara Jean Kennedy, son of the late Arthur and Ada Kennedy, loving father to John-Arthur and Robert Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy, Dronoa Butterfield, Quinton Raynor (stepson), and the late Rosalie D. Simmons, brother to Wesley Kennedy, the late Graham Peter, Austin and Inez RC Kennedy, in his 97th year of 13 Table Rock Avenue, North Shore, Pembroke West. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 25, 2019