MR. JOHN DANIEL PACHECO, 84, passed away on February 4th at Winkler Court in Fort Myers, Florida. He was born on November 13th, 1934 in Sao Miguel Acores, then moved to Bermuda when he was 15 and thrived here for 34 years as a Painter.John is survived by his loving wife, Edith and his sons, John David and Paul; daughters, Theresa and Carolyn; sisters, Ilda Martins and Maria Da Ponte; his eight grandchildren: Samantha, Amanda Adrian, Danielle, Matthew, Monica, Brittany and Tai; and his ten great-grandchildren.John was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Daniel and his sister, Fernanda.The family will be celebrating John's life on Saturday, the 9th of March, 2019, at St. Patrick's Church, South Road, Smith's Parish at 1.00pm. Rosary will be read at 12:30pm for those who wish to join.In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Action on Alzheimer's & Dementia at P.O. Box FL88, Flatts, FL BX (Clarien Bank A/C#6000 065 060).Condolences may be shared through: baldwincremation.com/obituaries/john-pacheco
Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019