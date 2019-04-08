Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Earl Hesketh Bethel. View Sign

JOHN EARL HESKETH BETHEL, age 83,Â passed away peacefullyÂ March 10, 2019Â in Los Angeles, CA.Â John was born in Hamilton, Bermuda, the son of Earl and Dorcas Bethel.Â AfterÂ moving to New York, John graduated from Eastern District High School in Brooklyn.Â He enlisted in the army as a woodwind specialist in the First Army Band, Anchorage, Alaska.Â After his discharge, he attended Brooklyn College and graduated from the New York Conservatory of Music where he studied classical clarinet.Â John moved to NH, and received a Masters in Music from UNH in 1969.Â In 1972, JohnÂ and hisÂ familyÂ movedÂ to Bermuda where he set up instrumental music programs in five island high schools.Â Returning to the US, John began teaching at the Exeter Area Junior High School.Â For over 30 years,Â he developed and directed the popular EAJHS band program and inspired students in the areas of music theory and appreciation.Â After retirement, John continued to entertain in the Seacoast area and Bermuda in numerous jazz combos and big bands.Â John moved to Los AngelesÂ in the last 6 yearsÂ to be near his daughter's family.Â During his career, John playedÂ professionalÂ saxophone, clarinet and flute in manyÂ jazzÂ bands andÂ classicalÂ ensembles around New England, New YorkÂ and Bermuda and is remembered for his passionate improvisation and arranging techniques.Â For the 1976 Exeter Bicentennial celebration JohnÂ was invited to perform as the featured clarinet soloistÂ with the Boston Pops Orchestra. He wasÂ alsoÂ an ardent photographer, sailor, and gardener.Â He will be remembered for his dedication to his students, his sense of humor and the spirit of his music which brought so much joy to all.Â Â John is survived by his daughter GwenÂ BethelÂ Riley, her husband Chris Riley, granddaughters Cleo and Jonna, and his former wife, Bonnie Taylor.Â John was predeceased by his son, Earl Bethel. Donations can be made in his name to continue to help keep the spirit of music alive in schools:



