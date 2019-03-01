|
We regret to announce the passing of Joyce Charlotte Barnshaw (nee Amaral) who passed away in Vancouver, BC; loving mother to Johnathan Mello, in her 69th year, formally of Bermuda; daughter of the late Joao Silvester DeAmaral and Maria da Encarnacao De Amaral and sister to the late Mary Botelho.She is survived by her brother Gilbert Amaral (Donna); nieces: Elizabeth Carreiro (Stanley), Laura De Frias (Carlos), Tanya Santos and Teresa Santos; nephews: Gilbert Amaral (Traci), Benjamin Botelho (Elizabeth) and Kevin Botelho; numerous relatives and friends.Ashes to be spread at a later date.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019