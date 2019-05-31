We regret to announce the death of MRS LINDA SUSAN DUNCH, beloved wife of Alan Dunch of Smith's Parish, in her 65th year.A private graveside service and interment of ashes will be held at a later date following cremation.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PALS at PO Box DV 19, Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bm; or to the Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre at PO Box HM 1562 Hamilton HM FX.She is also survived by her brother: James; sister-in-law: Tish; brother-in-law: John; niece: Christie; nephew: Kai; special godchild: Ash Tomkins; godchildren; special friends: Kate Tomkins, Bronya Bailey and Linda Duncan; other relatives and friends.Funeral arrangements are pending.Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 31 to June 3, 2019