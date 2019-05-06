AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Loretta Dennison Viola Morton (nee DeShield), wife of the late Charles Morton Jr, loving mother to Randolph "Turps" DeShield (wife Deanna),Yolanda Basden (husband Dwayne), Mellisa Burgess (husband Mijuel, stepdaughters Lynn Morton, Lolita Godwin, daughter of the late Harold DeShield and the late Burnell "Nell" DeShield, sister to Eldreeta DeShield, Shirley Govia, George "Jonny" (wife Delores), late Calvin "Junior", and the late Lloyd DeShield, in her 82nd year, of #10 Stacey Estate Road, Warwick. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 6, 2019