We regret to announce the death of MR MANUEL EDUARDO DA SILVA COSTA, beloved husband of Ludgarda, of Pembroke Parish, in his 59th year. A service celebrating his life will be held at St Theresa's Roman Catholic Cathedral on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3pm.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at the Church from 2pm to 2.40pm.The Rosary will be said at the Church at 2.40pm.Flowers may be sent.He is also survived by his children: Vania Almeida (Shawn), Nuno Da Silva (Stephanie) and Veronica Alves (Helder); grandchildren: Alyssa, Jason, Mason, Jacob and Cassian; other relatives and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through



Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019

