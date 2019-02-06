We regret to announce the passing of MRS MARY ESTHER BURCHALL, beloved wife of Mr David Burchall, Sr, in her 80th year, of #56 Horseshoe Road, Southampton SN 03. A service celebrating her life will be held at the Hamilton Citadel of the Salvation Army, on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 1pm. Thursday's Gazette will have further details.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019