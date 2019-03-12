A funeral service for the late MRS MARY MARTIN RITCHIE BURNS GOSLING, beloved wife of the late Malcolm Lloyd Gosling, of Paget Parish, will be held at St Paul's Church, Middle Road, Paget on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 4pm.Interment will follow the service in St Paul's Churchyard.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Bermuda Red Cross at PO Box HM 772 Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda (www.bermudaredcross.com)She is survived by her children: Nea (Steven), Nancy (Rui), Peni (DJ), Malcolm (Caroline); grandchildren: April (Leon), Amanda (Charlie), Alexis (Jordache), Jaime (Jay), Matthew (Alaya), Emily, Victoria, Malcolm, Sophie; great-grandchildren: Lana, Ava, James, Sophia; other relatives and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019