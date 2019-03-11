We regret to announce the death of Mr Michael Raymond Schroter, beloved husband of Naomi Schroter, of Warwick, in his 78th year. A graveside service will be held at the Jewish Cemetery of Bermuda, Greenwich Lane, Prospect Hill, Devonshire, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11am. He is survived by his daughter Sara (Paolo), granddaughter Lily, sister Susan (Stephen), his sister-in-law Patricia, his nieces Rebecca and Andrea (Chris), and nephews James, Brent (Ashley), Mohan (Stephanie) and all of their families. Special friends Jeffrey Conyers, Robert Thompson, John Cunningham, Christine Butler Trimingham, the staff of the First Bermuda Group, and all of his beloved friends and family in London and around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Jewish Community of Bermuda at PO Box HM 1793 Hamilton HM HX. Friends and family are welcome to come to the family's home from 3pm on Friday, March 15, 2019.Condolences may be shared through www.bulleygraham.bm
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019